KARACHI: Spokesman for the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab on Friday announced that putting people in quarantine is yielding results as the province reported only 15 positive cases out of the total 287 coronavirus tests conducted today, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message on micro-blogging site, Twitter, Murtaza Wahab said that as per the latest information received at 11:30 pm on Friday, a total of 287 samples were tested for coronavirus and only 15 of them have turned out to be positive.

Have received the latest information at 11:30 PM, the total number of tests taken were 287 & only 15 came positive. People quarantine is working. We can actually help & protect each other from #COVIDー19 by staying at home. Yes together we can ! https://t.co/3S44ohfphk — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) March 20, 2020

“We can actually help and protect each other from COVIDー19 by staying at home. Yes together we can!”

In a second minutes-earlier post, the spokesman said that the tests figures shared by him were other than the pilgrims quarantined at Sukkur.

“This is a sharp decline thanks to quarantine & the decision to close various places. This is a good enough example for us to actually help protect each other.”

Read More: Pakistan confirms third coronavirus death, first in Karachi

Earlier in the day, at least 72 people who took a test for coronavirus at a Karachi laboratory have been declared as negative for COVID-19, a Sindh government spokesperson said.

“Let me share some good news, 72 people who were tested for #COVIDー19 at a laboratory in karachi have all tested negative,” Murtaza Wahab said in a Twitter post.

“These people had exercised social distancing & quarantined themselves and the result is in front of [yo]u.”

“Let us all pledge to be responsible citizens.”

Comments

comments