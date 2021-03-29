Sindh reports 269 new cases of Covid-19, four deaths

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali said that as many as four more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,495.

Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily briefing on the Covid-19 situation in the province said that 269 new cases emerged in the past 24 hours when 9,030 tests were conducted.

Mr Shah said that 9,030 samples were tested which detected 269 cases that constituted 3 percent current detection rate.

So far 3,280,778 tests have been conducted against which 265,157 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.5 percent or 255,952 patients have recovered, including 183 overnight, he said.

The CM said that currently, 4,710 patients were under treatment, of them 4,416 were in home isolation, 8 at isolation centers and 286 at different hospitals.

Murad Ali Shah further said that the condition of 259 patients was stated to be critical, including 39 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 269 new cases, 99 have been detected from Karachi, including 34 from East, 24 South, 15 Central, 12 Malir, Korangi and West 7 each. Thatta has 36, Mirpurkhas 14, Tando Muhammad Khan 13, Tando Allahyar 11, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad 10 each, Sanghar 8, Ghotki, Sujawal, Umerkot and Larkana 6 each, Badin, Matiari and Hyderabad 5 each, Khairpur and Nausheroferoze 3 each, Jacobabad 2, Jamshoro and Sukkur 1each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

