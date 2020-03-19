KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah was on Thursday briefed that the provincial tally of coronavirus has reached upto 217 cases as more pilgrims arrived from Taftan border in Sukkur and Larkana, ARY NEWS reported.

The chief minister was chairing a meeting of provincial task force to deal with virus outbreak, where he was briefed that 66 cases of the virus have been reported from Karachi of which 40 of them involves local transmission while the remaining 151 cases were reported from the pilgrims who arrived from Taftan border.

The briefing said that 757 pilgrims arrived from Taftan in Sukkur while 88 more reached Larkana today.

“We have provided 700 testing kits to authorities at Sukkur quarantine facility while 82 kits have been dispatched to Larkana for performing tests on suspected patients,” they said as the chief minister directed the authorities to take care of the pilgrims.

We have sent 180 samples from Sukkur to Karachi for testing, it said.

The chief minister speaking on the occasion said that the provincial government has already released Rs 7.21 billion to the health department and Sukkur authorities aimed at tackling the virus outbreak. “This amount will used on purchasing needed medical facilities,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the provincial government on Tuesday ordered closure of restaurants and shopping malls across the province for 15 days in an effort to curb the spread of the infection.

Read More: Sindh govt to establish coronavirus field hospital at Karachi Expo Centre

All restaurants, malls, shopping centres, and parks will remain closed for 15 days from tomorrow, a spokesperson for the government said.

The government has directed K-Electric to ensure uninterrupted power supply during what can be dubbed a partial lockdown in the port city.

However, the spokesman said, all grocery and medical stores can remain open round the clock. Takeaways and deliveries will be allowed.

Comments

comments