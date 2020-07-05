Sindh reports 94,528 COVID-19 cases, 1,526 dead

KARACHI: Sindh province on Sunday reported 2,222 case of the COVID-19 during the past 24-hours while 25 more patients died due to the infection, ARY NEWS reported quoting Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

“We have performed 10,705 tests during the last 24 hours,” said the chief minister in a statement on a daily update of COVID-19 in the province.

He said that the province reported an overall tally of 94,528 COVID-19 cases and 1,526 deaths from the infection.

He said that 39,837 patients are currently treated for the virus in the province with 623 of them in critical condition and 74 on ventilators.

He said that 770 virus patients have recovered in the province during the past 24-hours on Sunday, bringing the tally of recuperated patients to 53,164.

He said that Karachi that remains worst affected by the COVID-19 reported 770 more cases today.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) claimed 93 more lives in the country in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,712.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 3,191 new infections were detected after 25,527 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 228,474

More than 1.3 million tests have been conducted in the country while 93,932 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment and 129,830 patients have recuperated from the disease.

92,306 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 81,317 in Punjab, 27,843 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,766 in Balochistan, 13, 292 in Islamabad, 1,228 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,536 in Gilgit Baltistan.

