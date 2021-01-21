Sindh reports 716 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

KARACHI: At least 12 more patients of COVID-19 died during the past 24 hours in Sindh, taking the total death toll to 3,855 in the province, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sharing the daily coronavirus report, CM Murad Ali Shah said that 716 more people tested positive for the coronavirus during the same period.

Out of the 716 fresh cases of the virus, 630 were reported only in Karachi, the chief minister said, adding that total 216,920 patients have recuperated from the disease so far in the province.

Currently,877 COVID-19 patients were in a critical condition, CM Murad Ali Shah said, adding that 89 patients were on ventilators.

Earlier on January 19, the daily numbers of Covid pandemic had reported 778 new infections across Sindh while the new deaths in that period were 17.

According to the updates shared by the chief minister for the 24-hour span that day, new 17 deaths had taken total mortality to 3,830 in the province since the viral infection broke out.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah had said new novel coronavirus infections that day mean 237,308 total infections in Sindh, however, he had added that with new infections came new 870 recoveries as well for the day.

