KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday announced that the province has reported 635 fresh COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths from the infection in the last 24 hours, ARY NEWS reported.

Giving a routine tally of COVID-19, the chief minister said that the provinces tested 6041 tests for the virus during the past day. “As many as 825 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the past day,” he said.

“We have so far tested 2,632,545 samples for COVID-19 besides deaths of 3888 patients since the pandemic hit the province,” the chief minister said adding that so far 218,688 patients have recovered from the virus.

Murad Ali Shah said that currently 17,994 patients are being treated in the province for COVID-19 of which 922 are in hospitals, 13 in isolation centres while the remaining others are self-isolating at their homes.

He said that once again Karachi has reported most of the COVID-19 cases-491 out of 635 cases- with district East reporting most of the cases, 271, followed by 134 in South, 33 in Central, 22 in West, 17 in Malir and 14 in Korangi.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 tally

The novel coronavirus has claimed 43 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 11,247.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the COVID-19 has claimed 43 more lives and 1,927 fresh infections were reported.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,737 patients have recovered from the deadly virus in a day and 2,283 patients are still in critical condition. The total count of active cases is 35,063.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 530,818.

A total of 40,403 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 484,508 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 7,602,380 samples have been tested thus far.

