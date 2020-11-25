Sindh reports 1384 COVID-19 cases, eight deaths in a day

KARACHI: Sindh province on Wednesday recorded more than 1300 COVID-19 cases in a day for the second consecutive day, with 933 cases from Karachi, ARY NEWS reported quoting Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

“We have reported 1,348 virus cases within last 24 hours after performing 12,159 tests,” the chief minister said during a routine briefing on COVID-19.

“Eight COVID-19 patients lost their lives during the past 24 hours, raising the provincial death toll from the virus to 2,864,” he said.

He said that currently 16,953 COVID-19 patients are being treated in the province of which 641 are said to be in critical condition including 58 of them on ventilators.

“607 patients have recovered from COVID-19 during the past 24 hours,” Murad Ali Shah said.

Sharing details of cases reported from districts in Karachi, the chief minister said that district South reported most of the cases,343, followed by 338 cases in district East, 92 in district Central, 83 in Malir, 52 in Korangi and 25 cases in district West.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 tally

Pakistan has recorded fresh 3,009 COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

In the past 24 hours, 59 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 7,803. 1,214 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 1,867 patients are in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 382,892, whereas, the active cases stood at 42,115.

A total of 41,583 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 332,974 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 5,297,703 samples have been tested thus far.

