Sindh reports 829 fresh COVID-19 cases, six deaths

KARACHI: As many as 829 fresh cases of COVID-19 emerged in the Sindh province on Sunday besides claiming the lives of six more virus-patients in the past 24 hours, ARY NEWS reported quoting Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Giving details of the daily COVID-19 figures, the chief minister said that 10,571 tests were conducted for the infection, which resulted in 829 positive cases.

He said that the province has so far tested 2,484,612 samples for COVID-19 of which 226,338 have returned as positive while 3,699 patients have so far succumbed to the infection.

Murad Ali Shah further said that out of over 800 fresh COVID-19 cases, 609 have been reported from Karachi.

Giving a district-wise detail of the cases, the chief minister said that district East reported most cases with 277, followed by 230 cases reported from South, 62 from Central, 15 from Malir and 13 and 12 cases of the COVID-19 respectively from Korangi and West districts.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 cases

The coronavirus claimed 46 more lives in the country during the past 24 hours, lifting the countrywide death toll from the disease to 10,644.

According to the latest update shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), as many as 2,899 more people tested positive for the infection during this period, taking the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 502,416.

A total of 44,410 samples were tested, out of which 2,899 turned to be positive. The number of recovered patients stands at 456,969. 2,278 of the Covid-19 patients under treatment are said to be in critical condition.

Thus far, Sindh has reported 225,509 cases, Punjab 144,909, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 61,148, Balochistan 18,373, Islamabad 39, 120, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 8,478, and Gilgit Baltistan 4,879.

