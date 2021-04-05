KARACHI: As the country’s Covid tally touched over 5000 mark, the Sindh province on Monday reported only 308 cases of the infection and one death during the past 24 hours, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the routine daily COVID-19 numbers shared by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the province reported a single death during the entire day, bringing the overall fatalities from the virus to 4,510.

“The number of people who got affected from COVID-19 so far stands at 266,925,” Murad Ali Shah said adding that currently, 5,518 active Covid-19 patients are present in the province.

“As many as 191 patients recovered during the past 24 hours,” he said.

The chief minister further said that 267 patients are said to be in critical condition while 32 are on ventilators. “Out of the total reported cases in Sindh today, 186 belong to Karachi,” he said.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 tally

Coronavirus has claimed 43 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 14,821.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 43 more lives and 4,323 fresh infections were reported during the period.

During the period of a day, the total count of active cases was recorded at 61,450 and the positivity rate stood at 9.96 percent.

The health facilities across the country conducted 43,362 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 10,446,697 since the first case was reported.

According to the statistics, 19 patients were declared critical, adding to the total number of patients suffering from sensitive health conditions up to 3,587.

Overall 615,960 people have recovered from the virus including 2,902 who have regained their health from COVID-19 during the past 24 hours.

Comments

comments