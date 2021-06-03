KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said on Thursday that the provincial government will not ease Covid-19 restrictions keeping in view the current coronavirus situation in Sindh province, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference here in Karachi, the health minister said that people are still hesitant to get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Covid-19 restrictions will be eased once people start getting themselves inoculated,” she said, adding that the coronavirus positivity ratio in Karachi is still above 11 per cent as people are not following SOPs which is the main reason behind additional restrictions.

“Relaxation in restrictions right now in the province is impossible as people neither following SOPs nor getting a vaccination against Covid-19,” said Pechuho.

She further said that hospitals are still receiving Covid-19 patients and Sindh is yet to see improvement in the Covid-19 upward trend. The health minister said that Sindh has mandated all provincial government employees to get inoculated against the virus.

Speaking about Sindh govt’s home vaccination drive, the minister said that the government has started a service to vaccinate people at their homes, while a mobile vaccination service will also be launched soon.

The government has set a target of inoculating more than 18 million people within three months, she added. “People aged 30 and above can now go to walk-in vaccination centres, while people aged 19 to 29 can now get themselves registered for the vaccine.”

Dr Pechuho also dispelled the rumours about the coronavirus vaccine. She said that Sindh had asked the Centre to ensure an uninterrupted supply of vaccines to the province.

