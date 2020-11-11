KARACHI: In yet another day of spike in COVID-19 cases, the Sindh province on Wednesday reported over 700 virus cases, the highest figure since July this year, ARY NEWS reported quoting Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

“We reported 720 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the province during the last 24 hours after performing 11,146 tests,” the chief minister said while sharing the daily virus tally.

He said that the overall COVID-19 tally in the province has reached 152,072 positive cases after performing 1,760,918 tests since the pandemic hit the province in late February this year.

“We have witnessed 449 recoveries in the day, bringing the overall recoveries to 141,446,” he said while sharing that 14 patients had died of coronavirus in the province during the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 2,704.

Sharing astonishing figures of the virus cases from Karachi alone, the chief minister said that the city reported 522 COVID-19 cases out of 720 provincial cases during the last 24 hours.

District East remained on top with 242 cases, followed by 155 cases in South, 54 in Korangi, 51 in Central, 32 in Malir, and 18 cases in West, Murad Ali Shah shared while giving district-wise figures.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 tally

A total of 1,708 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed during the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 348,184.

With 21 more deaths reported overnight, the country’s death toll from the disease has surged to 7,021, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Thus far, a total of 320,065 people have recovered from the infection while the number of active cases stands at 21,098. With 31,989 samples tested during the past 24 hours, the number of tests so far conducted across the country has reached 47,73,496.

