KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Monday the government has ramped up the province’s Covid-19 testing capacity to 6,600 tests per day.

Speaking to World Health Organization Representative for Pakistan Dr. Palitha Mahipala who called on him at CM House, he regretted that people’s cooperation in getting themselves tested is not as much as it should be.

CM Sindh said the government is striving to ensure the protection of doctors, nurses, and paramedics as their role in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic is crucial to saving people’s lives.

Murad Ali Shah said two hospitals in Karachi were vandalised. “I will neither tolerate vandalism at hospitals nor harassment of doctors, ” he cleared. He said important decisions are likely to be taken during a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) to be presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan today.

The WHO official lauded the provincial government’s anti-Covid-19 policy, saying its timely action yielded positive results. He stressed the need for containing local transmission of the virus across the country.

