Vehicle carrying COVID-19 vaccine meets with accident in Sindh

NAWABSHAH: A vehicle that was coming back from Nawabshah after delivering Covid-19 vaccine doses to the city’s vaccination center met with an accident on Mehran Highway, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As a result, five lady health workers, who were in the vehicle suffered serious injuries in a road accident.

They were shifted to a nearby hospital for first aid, according to police.

Earlier, it was reported that the Sindh government on Sunday suspended BPS-18 Deputy District Officer Health Dr. Annela Quershi over violation of SOPs during the administration of Covid-19 vaccine at the Dow Ojha Campus vaccination center.

As per details, the Sindh government took action and suspended DDO District East, Karachi Dr. Annela Qureshi after reports circulated on social media that families of politicians being administered Covid vaccine jabs in Sindh.

According to reports, former Sindh governor and PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair’s daughter and son in law got Covid vaccine in Karachi which was provided by the federal government to Sindh for frontline healthcare workers.

Read More: Sindh govt suspends health official after Zubair Umar’s family get Covid vaccine shot

Federal Minister and Head of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar on Sunday said that the Centre could take over the COVID-19 vaccination handling from the provinces if they are unable to manage it.

His remarks came in the backdrop of a complaint that daughter and son-in-law of Zubair Umar were administered COVID-19 vaccine in Karachi.

