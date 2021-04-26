Sindh suffers 727 fresh Covid cases, 6 new deaths

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said Monday in his daily briefings on the Covid situation that 727 fresh Covid cases have emerged as the virus keeps rampaging the province in the past 24-hour period with new 6 deaths, ARY News reported.

There were in total 11,855 samples diagnosed in the past 24 hours across the province out of which above 700 cases appeared positive according to the stats shared by CM Shah.

The Sindh CM said at present about 43 people are on ventilator support in the province.

Separately, the Chief Minister said 343 new people showed recovery from the virus.

The district administration has imposed micro-smart lockdown in a street of Karachi’s District Central after detection of a case of British variant of coronavirus.

The district administration has notified micro-smart lockdown in the street where British variant case has been reported in a house, from April 26 to May 10.

“The British variant of the virus spreads rapidly,” DC Central said in a statement.

According to the notification, all persons have to wear face masks who are entering or leaving the specific area, whereas, unnecessary movement of the people has also been banned.

All business and industrial activities will remain suspended in the area, while the pillion riding has also been banned, said the notification.

