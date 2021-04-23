Sindh reports 855 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

KARACHI: At least 11 more patients of the COVID-19 died during the past 24 hours in Sindh, taking the total death toll to 4,587 in the province, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sharing the statistics of COVID-19 cases, CM Murad Ali Shah said that 855 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus during the same period.

A total of 855 out of 12,786 tests carried out in the past 24 hours were positive, he added.

Currently, 10,211 patients were going under treatment for the disease at various hospitals in the province, the chief minister said.

Read More: Govt calls in Pakistan Army to help enforce Covid SOPs

Earlier today, warning that Pakistan could face the same situation as in India, Prime Minister Imran Khan had appealed to the public to adhere to the government-prescribed SOPs to control the third wave of the coronavirus.

Briefing the media after chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Covid-19, Prime Minister Khan had said if the SOPs were not followed, the government would be compelled to impose a lockdown.

“If a lockdown is imposed the working class will suffer the most,” he had said.

Comments

comments