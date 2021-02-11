Sindh reports 423 daily Covid cases, 12 new deaths

KARACHI: The Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah shared Thursday the daily provincial Covid stats noting a jump of 423 cases in the past 24-hour span while 12 new deaths, ARY News reported.

With new deaths reported today, the total tally of fatalities has reached 4,183 across Sindh, but on the upside, he added 430 infected cases recovered as well.

Total number of recoveries from the pandemic stand at 229,645 after today’s update.

It may be noted that out for 432 cases reported today, 244 come from Karachi, the CM highlighted.

READ: Britain’s coronavirus variant ‘likely to sweep the world’

Separately, it may be noted that the coronavirus variant, first found in the British region of Kent, is a concern because it could undermine the protection given by vaccines against developing COVID-19, the head of the UK’s genetic surveillance programme said.

She also said the variant was dominant in the country and was likely “to sweep the world, in all probability”.

The coronavirus has killed 2.35 million people and turned normal life upside down for billions, but a few new worrying variants out of thousands have raised fears that vaccines will need to be tweaked and people may require booster shots.

Sharon Peacock, director of the COVID-19 Genomics UK consortium, said vaccines were so far effective against the variants in the United Kingdom, but that mutations could potentially undermine the shots.

