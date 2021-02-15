Sindh reports 254 daily Covid cases with 7 new deaths

KARACHI: As Covid-19 continues plaguing the country to this day since its first outbreak, on Monday the province Sindh recorded 254 daily cases over 24 hours more than half of which belong in Karachi, ARY News reported.

There were seven new casualties reported in the province in one day while 13,935 still receive medical treatment for Covid or post Covid complications.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in his daily briefings over Covid statistics noted today that 158 of all new reported cases were from Karachi.

He said the diagnosis of these cases were from the results of 10,609 tests conducted across Sindh in the said period.

READ: Pakistan permits China’s Anhui Zhifei for vaccine’s clinical trials

Separately to happen, Pakistan’s drug regulator has granted permission to a Chinese company for third phase clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate in the country.

“The clinical trials committee of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has granted permission to China’s Anhui Zhifei longcom for clinical trials of its vaccine,” sources said.

China’s biopharmaceutical company, Anhui Zhifei had sought permission for clinical trials in Pakistan in December 2020, sources said.

Comments

comments