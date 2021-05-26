Sindh endures 24 new Covid casualties as 1,293 fresh cases emerge

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah released Wednesday daily stats of the novel coronavirus cases across Sindh which in the past 24-hour period infected 1,293 people while 24 already succumed to it, ARY News reported.

In the past 24-hour cut off period, 22,043 Covid tests were conducted across the province out of which the positivity rate remianed 5.8 per cent with 1,293 cases.

With new 24 deaths in the same period, the CM noted the total death toll of Sindh rose to 4,966.

On the other hand, there were 1,273 infection recoveries which means a total of 284,695 have reported recuperation from the global pandemic.

Of the total cases today, 59 pc belonged to Karachi with 764 infections with the port city’s eastern district suffering the highest number of 277.

Separately today, Karachi’s one of the leading parties Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) demanded of the interior minister, who’s on a brief metropolis’ visit, to stop the Sindh government from hurting citizens’ self-respect under the garb of coronavirus SOPs.

According to the details, MQM-P demanded of Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed to stop the police from misbehaving with the senior citizens and women on the streets in Karachi. Citizens’ rights are being violated in the metropolis, it added.

Criticizing the provincial government , MQM-P said that it converted Karachi into a “police state”. It further said that the Sindh government has failed to launch an awareness drive about COVID-19 SOPs.

