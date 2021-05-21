COVID-19 claims 22 more lives in Sindh  

KARACHI: At least 22 more patients of the coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in Sindh, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a daily statement on the Covid-19 situation, Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said the 2,136 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period in the province.

He maintained that 24,299 tests had been conducted during the past 24 hours in the province, against which 2136 cases were diagnosed. The chief minister said that out of the new 2136 infections, 1,153 were reported in Karachi.

Earlier on May 19, Sindh had reported 2067 new coronavirus cases and 19 more deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the province’s tally of cases to 303,306 and casualties to 4854, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a daily statement on the Covid-19 situation had said that 2076 new cases emerged when 20,421 tests were conducted.

“20,421 samples were tested which detected 2076 cases that constituted 10.2 percent current detection rate,” the chief minister had said.

He had added that 19 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,854 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

CM Murad had said that 3,883,951 tests had been conducted against which 303,306 cases were diagnosed, of them 91.7 per cent or 278,280 patients had recovered, including 611 overnight.

