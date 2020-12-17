Daily numbers: COVID kills 33 more in Sindh, infects 1374 others

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah sharing daily COVID-19 numbers said Thursday saw 33 people dead due to the virus taking total provincial mortalities to3,270, ARY News reported.

In the past 24 hours till the briefing, the province tested 12,895 samples out of which 1,374 came positive for the viral infection.

The CM said in province Sindh, about 19,783 are taking treatments in the hospitals for infection-led difficulties while about 761 are in vulnerable state of health.

73 of all Covid infected patients are on ventilator support all across Sindh, the numbers noted.

READ: Covid-19 hotspots in Karachi’s District West put under lockdown

The civic authorities imposed on earlier today a “micro smart lockdown” in a number of localities in Karachi’s District West for a period of two weeks after these reported a spike in Covid-19 infections.

The lockdown that will come into effect at midnight tonight will remain in place till 7am on December 31.

The areas that will be locked down include Manghopir (Bakra Perhi, Sector 14-B, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Sector 10/5 and KDA Sector 6) and Orangi (Saleemabad Sector 11/2 and Shah Wali Ullah Nagar).

Comments

comments