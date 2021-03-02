Covid daily: Sindh reports 19 new deaths, 267 more infections

KARACHI: The Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah shared Tuesday the statistics in daily Covid briefing where he said 267 daily cases were reported in the 24-hour span with 19 new Covid deaths, ARY News reported.

In the past 24 hours until earlier today, 9186 tests were conducted that reported 267 cases in the province.

With new deaths today in Sindh, the total fatalities have jumped to 4372, on the other hand, the CM said 5,644 Covid patients have recovered from the virus as well.

247,858 people have reported recovery from the virus in the province so far since the earliest outbreak of the virus last year.

It may be noted that out of 267, more than half, or 158 hail from Karachi.

Separately reported earlier today, gyms are high-risk venues for COVID-19 transmission and people need to be wearing masks while there, researchers warned in two papers published today in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

One study described an August outbreak in a Chicago gym where 55 COVID-19 cases were identified among 81 attendees of indoor high-intensity exercise classes.

“Twenty-two (40%) persons with COVID-19 attended on or after the day symptoms began. Most attendees (76%) wore masks infrequently, including persons with (84%) and without COVID-19 (60%),” the authors reported.

