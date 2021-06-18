Sindh records 8 new Covid casualties & 542 fresh infections

KARACHI: While Covid trends across Pakistan seem to have mitigated substantially, the pandemic has yet to be over for good as just Friday it devoured new eight lives just in Sindh alone while 542 fresh cases have emerged, ARY News reported citing Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s numbers.

In the 24-hour cut-off period ending Friday, the daily numbers highlighted 542 new infection cases were reported from all over Sindh. Out of the reported cases, 279 or 51 per cent belong to Karachi, CM Sindh noted.

He said with new Covid deaths today, the provincial toll has risen to 5,314 to date. On the other hand, 514 infected people have posted recovery from the virus today as well taking total recoveries to 305,933.

READ: Pakistan sees 39 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,043 new cases

Separately on the national front, the virus has claimed 39 more lives during the past 24 hours, lifting the overall death toll to 21,913.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, the country’s caseload climbed to 945,184 after 1,043 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during this period.

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.90 pc.

The new infections emerged when 54,647 tests were conducted during the said period.

With 1,410 recoveries over the past 24 hours, the total number of recovered patients has reached 888,505, while the total number of tests to diagnose the pandemic is recorded at 14,026,336.

