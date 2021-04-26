Sindh shuts public libraries as step to curb Covid menace

KARACHI: Keeping in mind the surge of Covid menace in the country and the SOPs rolled out by National Command Operation Center (NCOC) to mitigate the infectivity, the government of Sindh has Monday further announced a shut down for all public libraries across the province, ARY News reported.

According to the notification rolled out by Sindh’s culture department, the libraries will remain closed in a similar way as all the educational institutions have been shut due to Covid.

Moreover, while the libraries shall remain closed for the visitors, its staff will continue to work with 50 per cent of them operating remotely from home, the notification said.

It is pertinent to note that earlier today, the Sindh government imposed new Covid-19 restrictions across the province due to the continuous surge in Covid-19 cases.

A notification has been issued in this connection.

As per the notification, only 20pc attendance will be allowed in government offices while the remaining 80pc govt staff will work from home.

The office timings will be from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm while the entrance of visitors has been completely banned in the Sindh Secretariat, read the notification.

