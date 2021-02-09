KARACHI: Sindh government on Tuesday said that it had so far vaccinated 18,598 frontline health workers against COVID-19, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the provincial health ministry, out of the total health workers vaccinated in the province, 2453 were inoculated at Khaliq Dina Hall, 1146 at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), 1695 at DOW University Ojha Campus, 2486 at Qatar Hospital and 675 at Sindh Government Hospital New Karachi.

The health department further shared 1267 frontline health workers were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Liaquatabad Hospital, 666 at Children Hospital New Karachi, 2003 at Sindh Government Hospital Korangi, and 1838 at Urban Health Unit near Thado Nullah in Malir.

Furthermore, 1542 health workers were vaccinated at Liaquat University Medical and Health Sciences in Jamshoro while 2827 medics were inoculated at CMH Centre in Shaheed Benazirabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that besides receiving over 80,000 jabs for the frontline health workers, Sindh health minister Dr Azra Pechuho said Monday government of Sindh in collaboration with China, has pledged to sign for 20 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to curb viral spread of the pandemic in the province.

During a meeting with the Chinese Counsel General a day before, it was decided that Sindh will procure 20mn doses of corona vaccines, while both sides agreed on a pledge of training Pakistani medical and paramedical staff for traditional Chinese medicine.

Dr Pechuho said Sindh government is discussing with the federal to make purchases of the vaccines directly, noting that a consistent supply of vaccination and inoculation was necessary to keep the pandemic at bay.

