Sindh govt likely to curtail SBCA’s powers

KARACHI: Taking notice of irregularities and mismanagement in Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), the provincial government has decided to curtail the authority’s power to inspect high-rise buildings, ARY News reported.

According to sources, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the land department to prepare suggestions in this regard.

Private sector will be given the responsibility to inspect and enforce building bylaws in high-rise constructions across the province, said the sources.

It is pertinent to mention here that thousands of buildings were constructing in violation of building bylaws.

Read More: ABAD holds SBCA responsible over building collapse in Ranchore Line

Last year on December 31, the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) Pakistan had held Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) responsible for building collapse in Karachi’s Ranchore Line.

The spokesperson of ABAD in a statement had alleged that SBCA was patronizing illegal construction in Karachi, which can result in massive loss.

ABAD had been raising voice against illegal construction in Karachi for long but the illegal construction was being carried out in various areas of Karachi under the very nose of SBCA, the statement had read.

He had said that ABAD through separate letters sent to the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Ali Shah, Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah, Advisor to Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab had expressed fear of any mishap due to illegal construction in Karachi.

