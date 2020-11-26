Sindh decides to develop 220 islands into tourist spots

KARACHI: The Coastal Development Authority (CDA) of Sindh on Thursday decided to develop 220 islands on Sindh coast into tourist attraction spots, ARY News reported.

A meeting of the governing body CDA Sindh, chaired by Chief Minister’s adviser on the environment, Murtaza Wahab, decided to transform 220 islands on Sindh coastline into tourism spots.

It was observed in the meeting that CDA Sindh was a high-powered committee for the development of the coastal areas of the province.

The Coastal Development Authority will devise projects and the provincial cabinet will approve allocation of fiscal resources for these projects.

The CDA Sindh was constituted in 1994 for the development, improvement and beautification of the coastal areas of Sindh.

These 220 islands, with around 394 acres of land, are stretched along 120 kilometers long coastal belt of Thatta district.

The coastal belt of Pakistan stretches 1,050 kilometres and falls in Sindh and Balochistan provinces. Balochistan coast occupies 70 per cent or 700 kilometres while Sindh’s coast line is spread over 350kms. Despite its shorter area, Sindh’s coast is rich in terms of fisheries resources, because of 17 creeks in the Indus Delta.

