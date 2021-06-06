Sindh decides to keep markets, shops open till 8:00 in evening

KARACHI: A meeting of Sindh Corona Task Force on Sunday decided to extend the business hours of the markets and shops till 08:00PM, ARY News reported.

Presiding over the meeting Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that vaccination will be compulsory for all staff members of shops. The vaccination certificates of the staff of all shops will be inspected after 15 days, Sindh CM said.

The meeting while deciding to ease out the restrictions also allowed the outdoor dining shops to remain open until 12:00 in midnight with the condition to maintain distance among the people.

The Task Force meeting also decided to open the marriage halls and allow outdoor weddings in Sindh after two weeks.

All educational institutions from 9th class and above will be opened from Monday (tomorrow), the session decided.

The province also decided to open the Sea View and all beaches and salons with the adherence of SOPs.

The chief minister also directed for vaccination of 18 million people in the province within three months.

Presiding over the meeting Shah said that presently 79 COVID-19 patients have been on ventilators in Karachi.

Briefing the session on the pandemic situation in Sindh, Murad Ali Shah said that on June 1st, the test positivity ratio of coronavirus patients in Karachi was 12.45 pct, while it dropped to 8.5 percent on June 05. In Hyderabad positive cases ratio was 11.06 on June 05, the chief minister said.

“In the week from 30 May to 05 June 18 pct cases reported in District East, 11 pct in District Central and 10 pct in South District,” Murad Ali Shah said.

“Currently 79 patients of COVID-19 have been on ventilators in Karachi and two patients in Shaheed Benazirabad,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister earlier in the morning said that the pandemic is not over yet and urged the masses to continue strict adherence to the health-related SOPs. “The COVID death ratio is lower and recovery rate is higher in Sindh.”

Sindh CM said that the province is vaccinating 100,000 people per day and they are planning to increase the number up to 200,000. Thanking the front health line workers, fighting the pandemic, he informed that as many as 90pc of the health workers have been vaccinated against the COVID-19.

“The salaries of government employees will be seized if they deny receiving vaccine jab,” he repeated.

He also urged the business community to get themselves vaccinated and follow SOPs to contain the virus spread.

