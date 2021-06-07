Sindh records decline in Covid-19 cases

KARACHI: As many as eight more patients of coronavirus died overnight in the Sindh province, lifting the death toll to 5,114, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting CM Murad.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a daily statement on the coronavirus situation said that 707 cases emerged when 15,115 tests were conducted during the past 24 hours.

He added that 295,504 patients have recovered, including 668 overnight.

According to the statement, out of 707 new cases, 375 have been detected from Karachi including 139 in East Karachi, 115 District Central, 34 South Karachi, Korangi 52, Malir 29 and 6 new cases were reported from District West.

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

Sindh Home Department on Monday notified that the businesses will remain open in the province till 08:00 in the evening.

The businesses will remain closed in Karachi on Friday and Sunday, according to the government notification. “Corona vaccination will be mandatory for all those working at shops and markets,” the home department announced.

In an order issued regarding the corona SOPs, provincial home department announced to keep the marriage halls closed in Sindh. The government, however, allowed upto 150 guests in outdoor marriage functions.

All educational institutions from 9th class to 12th will be opened from Monday (today).

