Sindh demands centre to hand over control of JPMC, NICVD

KARACHI: Advisor to Sindh chief minister on information Murtaza Wahab on Monday demanded of the federal government to handover administrative control of two major hospitals in Karachi to the provincial government.

Talking to the journalists, Murtaza Wahab asked the centre to handover the control of Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center (JPMC) and National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICDV) to the Sindh government.

Hailing the role of Rangers, the minister said that the paramilitary force restored peace and business activities in Karachi. He said that the opposition had demanded of the provincial government to apprehend the murderers of high-value targets but when the assassinators arrested, it kept mum. The minister was of the view that the opposition should have applause the performance of law enforcement agencies.

While talking about Karachi’s progress, Murtaza Wahab said that all the development projects in the metropolis were launched by the Sindh government. He demanded of the federal government to release Rs116bn of Sindh’s share in National Finance Commission(NFC) award.

The minister urged the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to avoid arresting suspect ahead of their crimes proven. He said that there was a flow in law about the restoration of such officers, who returned the embezzled money voluntarily.

