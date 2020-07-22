Sindh demands centre its due share in Zakat funds

KARACHI: Sindh government on Wednesday demanded of the centre to provide its 23.71 per cent share from the Zakat funds, ARY News reported.

In a letter to Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division secretary, Sindh ministry for religious affairs said that the federal government had deducted Zakat from account holders in the holy month of Ramazan but it did not give the due share to the concerned province.

“It will not be possible to disburse Zakat among the deserving families if the federal government does not release the funds to the province,” read the statement.

The ministry demanded of the federal government to release the Sindh’s share in Zakat funds immediately.

Earlier on June 29, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had refused to collect taxes for Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) under Income Tax Ordinance 2001.

The excise department of the Sindh government had collected around Rs 8 billion in terms of taxes for the federal government. The amount was collected from the registration of vehicles and the transfer of vehicles’ ownership.

