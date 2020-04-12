Sindh CM directs to deploy mobile testing units in coronavirus-hit areas

KARACHI: In an effort to facilitate the masses, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday directed to deploy mobile testing units in coronavirus-hit areas of the province, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on coronavirus, CM Murad Ali Shah ordered to provide mobile testing in the areas severely affected by the pandemic. He maintained that they will gradually expand the system to other areas.

On the occasion, the chief minister directed to provide COVID-19 testing kits to different healthcare facilities and laboratories to facilitate the masses. He maintained that currently they were conducting 750 tests daily.

The meeting was told that yesting capacity in Sindh has increased to 3,520 tests per day.

Read More: More laboratories to be setup to improve coronavirus testing: Zafar Mirza

Earlier on April 7, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Affairs Dr Zafar Mirza had said that they will increase the number of testing facilities in the country and soon 32 laboratories will be performing coronavirus tests.

Addressing a presser flanked by Federal Minister Asad Umar, he had said that the new laboratories would be established in areas where more people could access them.

The special assistant had said that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had devised a strategy to procure and provide personal protective equipment (PPE) kits across the country. “Soon we will be able to procure one million kits,” he said.

