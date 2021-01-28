Sindh devises digital mechanism for COVID-19 vaccination

KARACHI: The Sindh health department has devised a digital mechanism with the help of the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) for COVID-19 vaccination, ARY News reported.

As per details, the data of the vaccinator and the one who will get the coronavirus vaccine would be saved in the NADRA database and no unregistered person would be provided the vaccine.

The NADRA has designed separate login and password for the COVID-19 vaccinators. Furthermore, it was said by the Sindh health department that there would be a gap of 21 days between the first and second doses of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Sindh health department has set up 14 vaccination centres in the province.

Also Read: Sindh to receive corona vaccine first batch on Feb 1st: sources

Of the 14 vaccination centres, nine have been established in Karachi, including two each in the South, East and Central districts, and one each in the Korangi, Malir and West districts.

The other districts where the vaccination centres have been set up include Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah and Hyderabad. Trained staff have been deployed at these centres equipped with all the necessary equipment and appliances, including refrigerators.

Comments

comments