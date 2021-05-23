Physical classes in Sindh's educational insitutions suspended indefinitely

KARACHI: With the resurgence of Covid-19 in Sindh with 1,529 cases reported just in the past 24-hour period, the provincial government has Sunday announced it will keep the reopening of educational institutions for physical classes at bay indefinitely, ARY News reported.

Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani has said until the next decision has been taken on them, the education institutions shall remain suspended for physical classes in the province with only 50 per cent of the staff allowed to work in offices.

Online classes may continue to remain the course of education in the meantime, he said, adding that schooling and homework assignments to be imparted to students of private and government schools virtually.

READ: Sindh reports 1,529 more COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Relevant to note that at least 11 more patients of the coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in Sindh, lifting the provincial death toll to 4920.

In a daily statement on the Covid-19 situation, Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said the 1,529 more people were diagnosed with the Covid-19 during the same period in the province.

The chief minister said that out of the fresh1,529 cases, 1066 were surfaced only in Karachi.

