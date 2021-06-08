Sindh education dept decides to stop salaries of unvaccinated staff

KARACHI: Sindh Education and Literacy Department has decided to stop the salaries from July of employees who refuse to get themselves vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A notification also issued in this connection.

“All those who have not received vaccination should immediately receipt the same within 2 weeks otherwise their salary for the month of July 2021 can be stopped as per government policy,” reads the notification.

The education department also directed staff to provide Covid-19 vaccination on attach proforma.

Earlier, the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced to stop salaries of government employees who have not yet got themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 from July.

Presiding over the meeting of the Provincial Task Force on coronavirus on Thursday at the CM House, Murad declared the COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all citizens of the province.

