Sindh reports eight coronavirus deaths, 298 new infections

KARACHI: Sindh on Tuesday reported 298 fresh coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours after 9,754 tests were conducted in the province.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on the coronavirus situation said that the total number of infections across the province has soared to 1,38,8916 as the province conducted a total of 14,26,236 tests.

Shah said that eight more patients of coronavirus died in the last 24 hours across the province, taking the death toll from COVID-19 to 2,531.

Murad Ali Shah said that 369 people were discharged to their respective homes after recovery across the province, taking the tally of total recoveries in the province to 1,31,831.

The chief minister said that 34,654 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment in Sindh, including 33,110 quarantined at homes, 88 at isolation centres and 1,456 at hospitals.

Moreover, 4,529 patients under treatment at hospitals are in critical condition, he said.

Meanwhile, local administration in Karachi continued its crackdown against marriage halls, restaurants, and schools violating COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) amid rising virus cases on Tuesday.

