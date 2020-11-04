Sindh reports eight coronavirus deaths, 492 new cases

KARACHI: Sindh province has reported more eight coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, said Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

“The province has registered 492 fresh coronavirus cases in past twenty-four hours”, said CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah in his daily briefing. Out of 492 cases, 354 cases have been reported in Karachi only, he added.

The overall death toll due to coronavirus has reached 2,647, while the province has registered 1,47,787 cases in so far. As many as 1,39,633 people have recovered their health from the disease.

191 patients suffering from the virus are said to be critical out of which 29 are on the ventilators, said chief minister Sindh.

Earlier in the day, Provincial adviser, Murtaza Wahad had said that the ratio of COVID-19 positive cases in Sindh has reached 6.6 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Murtaza Wahab, provincial adviser for information and law in a social media statement said that novel coronavirus cases are rapidly rising in Sindh.

After dropping in coronavirus infections to one per cent the people were thinking that the pandemic has come to an end in Pakistan, Wahab said.

