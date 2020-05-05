Eleven more people fall prey to coronavirus in Sindh

KARACHI: 307 new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected and eleven patients died over the past 24 hours in Sindh taking the death toll to 148, according to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In his regular video message on the coronavirus situation in the province today, he said 307 new cases were diagnosed as positive when 2,250 tests were conducted. So far, 68,873 tests have been carried out in the province, he added.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus in the province has jumped to 8,189 with the addition of the new infections.

CM Murad said 42 patients were discharged after full recovery over the previous 24 hours, taking the number of patients recovered to 1,617.

He said 6,370 patients are under treatment, including 5,139 in home isolation, while 736 are being kept at isolation centres and 495 at different hospitals. 82 patients are in critical condition, of them 13 are on ventilators, he added.

Of the total 307 new cases, 307 were detected in Karachi alone, including 55 cases in Malir, 34 cases in district South, 70 in district Central, 45 in district East, 12 in district West and 21 in Korangi.

21 infections were detected in Khairpur, 12 in Kashmore, eight in Larkana, five in Hyderabad, three in Sukkur and one each in Badin, Sanghar, and Shaheed Benazirabad.

The Sindh chief minister appealed to the public to take care of each other, stressing that it is only through strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) that the coronavirus pandemic can be controlled.

