Sindh becomes first province to have own grid company

KARACHI: Sindh has become the first province of the country to have its own grid company after Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC) was allowed to act as grid company from federal authorities, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The announcement came from the provincial Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, who said in a statement that the STDC was allowed to act as a grid after it fulfilled all operational requirements set by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

“STDC was awarded license to act as a grid after its current operational 132KV transmission line has shown outclass performance in its first year of operations,” he said.

The NEPRA has allowed a cumulative annual wheeling outage allowance of 131.4 hours whereas STDC has only consumed 61 hours that is only 46 per cent of the allowed limit which shows the efficient performance of the transmission line, he said.

The STDC would work under two types of business models with first using the grid network of the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) whereas in the other, it would transmit bulk power from business to business in the province.

The Sindh Minister was confident that the approval will help resolving the long awaited energy evacuation problems in the country.

