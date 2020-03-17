Sindh reports five more coronavirus cases, Pakistan’s tally climbs to 188

KARACHI: Five new cases of the novel coronavirus emerged in Sindh on Tuesday, pushing the total number of cases in the country to 188, ARY News reported.

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Law Murtaza Wahab, in a Tweet on Tuesday, said the Sindh’s COVID-19 count reached 155 after more people returning from Taftan tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Following is the update of #COVIDー19 affected people in Sindh as of 11 AM on 17.03.2020:

Positive =36

Cured=2

Under treatment =34 Zaaireen Sukkur

Total tests conducted 234

Negative 115

Positive 119 Grand Total 155 — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) March 17, 2020

Sindh has reported the highest number of 155 coronavirus cases thus far.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Taimur Jhagra confirmed 15 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the province for the first time.

He tweeted: “Just received news that 15 of 19 individuals received in KP from Taftan have tested positive for Corona Virus.

PSL season 5 postponed

Amid coronavirus threat, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday postponed Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 5.

The PCB in an announcement said, the knockout matches of PSL, scheduled to be played today in Lahore and the final, tomorrow, now will be rescheduled.

The decision has been taken in the wake of players safety. Meanwhile, the departure of international players will also start from today, the sources privy to the development said.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced to organise remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 behind closed doors in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium due to fears of coronavirus.

Comments

comments