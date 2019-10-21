Sindh Food Authority conducts raid at shop selling ‘plastic eggs’

KARACHI: Sindh Food Authority (SFA) was informed about selling of ‘plastic fake eggs’ in Clifton area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The food authority staff conducted raid at a shop with police in Karachi’s South district after a family complained it about selling of artificial plastic eggs for food consumption.

SFA staff conducted raid at the shop, recovered two crates of the eggs allegedly made of plastic, the food authority said in a statement.

“Preliminary inspection suggests that the eggs recovered from the shop were made from plastic material,” Sindh Food Authority said in its statement.

“The confiscated eggs have been sent to laboratory for further tests,” according to the SFA statement.

The authority’s staff has also recovered more than 100 crates of eggs from the supply van, SFA said.

Police has arrested four persons including two wholesalers and one retailer after disclosure of selling of fake eggs at a shop in Khayaban-e-Sahar.

According to police eggs were also kept in truck along with genuine chicken eggs.

The eggs were being supplied to Karachi from Gharo, arrested suspects told police in their statement.

It is pertinent to mention here that recently in India’s Bangalore it was complained by some consumers that artificial eggs were being sold in market.

Comments

comments