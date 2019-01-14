LARKANA: The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) on Monday carried out raids at several bakeries and eateries in Larkana and issued warnings to their owners for failure to maintain the required standard of food items, ARY News reported.

The deputy director SFA expressed dissatisfaction over preparation of the food items.

He warned that he would take action if the environment of food preparation was not improved.

The SFA, in its maiden action in Hyderabad last week, inspected various eateries and the dairy farms.

As per details, the SFA conducted raids at the various hotels and dairy farms in Hyderabad and Qasimabad to inspect hygienic situation.

Several food outlets were issued notices over neglecting the standards set by the food watchdog officials.

“The action was taken after recruitment of the food safety officers in the authority,” Director SFA Abrar Shaikh said.

He said as many as 37 food safety officers and the six deputy director operations have been appointed in the Sindh Food Authority, to uplift it’s working.

Comments

comments