KARACHI: Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL) at the Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD) has resumed its DNA testing service after the Sindh government on Thursday released funds for the laboratory, ARY News reported.

The laboratory had suspended routine testing service due to an extreme shortage of funds and 18 months delay in releaseof funds by the Sindh Health Department.

The state-of-the-art forensic DNA laboratory, established at the Jamil-ur-Rahman Center for Genome Research, works as a part of the Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research, University of Karachi.

The Sindh government on May 24 had signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) with National Engineering Services (NESPAK) for the establishment of the state-owned Sindh Forensic Science Laboratory in Karachi.

Read More: Sindh inks MoU to establish forensic lab in Karachi

According to details, 30-acre land was allocated for the lab at Deh Joreji, Bin Qasim. The possession of the land was also given to the project director.

The establishment of the lab would cost Rs2.66 billion against whereas Rs10 million have already been allocated. The home department through a competitive process has appointed NESPA as its consultant for the project.

The lab, after its establishment, would have the facilities of audio-visual analysis, computer forensic, crime scene and death scene investigation, DNA and serology, forensic photography, narcotics, toxicology, trace chemistry, polygraph, firearms and tool marks, latent fingerprints, pathology, questioned documents and explosive Lab.

Comments

comments