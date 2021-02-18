Sindh: Four more die of coronavirus, 361 test positive

KARACHI: The coronavirus killed four more people in Sindh overnight, lifting the provincial death toll to 4,267 whereas 361 new infections emerged, taking the tally to 255,038.

According to a statement issued from the CM House, 10,863 samples were tested, out of which 361 cases (3.3 per cent) turned out to be positive.

So far 2,914,327 tests have been conducted in the province while 238,030 patients have recovered, including 659 recovering overnight. Currently, 12,741 patients are under treatment, of them 12,286 are in home isolation, 10 at isolation centers and 445 at different hospitals.

The condition of 406 patients is stated to be critical, 55 of them have been shifted to ventilators. Out of 361 new cases, 210 were reported from Karachi, including 62 from East, 49 Central, 34 South, 32 Malir, 25 West and 8 Korangi.

Hyderabad saw 32 new infections, Mirpurkhas 14, Kashmore 13, Badin 11, Matiari 10, Shaheed Benazirabad 9, Ghotki 7, Jacobabad and Tando Muhammad Khan 6 each, Sanghar 4, Kamber, Sujawal Tando Allahyar, Nausheroferoze and Khairpur 3 each, Dadu and Shikarpur 1 each.

