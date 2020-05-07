KARACHI: The Sindh government will observe a complete lockdown between 12:00 noon to 3:00 pm on Friday (today) in order to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

The spokesperson to the Sindh government, Murtaza Wahab, said that strict lockdown measures will be maintained for three hours across the province on Friday.

Public or religious gatherings or congregations and unnecessary movement of the citizens will be strictly banned during the complete lockdown.

He added that the provincial authorities will implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised on the basis of the decisions taken for post-May 9 strategies.

On Thursday, Sindh recorded 14 coronavirus deaths, the highest in a single day, taking the toll to 171.

The Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that 14 more patients have died from coronavirus during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 171.

453 persons tested positive for the virus in Sindh on Thursday, raising the number of total reported cases in the province to 9,093.

So far, 76,078 tests have been carried out in the province.

Moreover, 335 from 453 new cases belonged to Karachi, among which 81 were reported from South district, 69 from East district and 91 from Central district. This showed that of Sindh’s 9,093 cases, 4,762 had emerged in Karachi.

