Sindh cannot provide funds for construction of Nai Gaj dam: CM Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting to review progress on the under construction Nai Gaj Dam, a project of the federal government, ARY News reported on Friday.

“The federal government wanted Sindh to contribute rupees 22bn for the construction of the dam, as its cost has jumped to 47.7 bn rupees from the actual cost of rs. 9bn,” the authorities briefed CM Sindh here today.

To this, the Sindh’s chief executive said, the province cannot provide funds for the construction of the Nai Gaj Dam.

“The federal government should complete the project from its kitty, like it has completed in other provinces as it was a solely its [federal government] project,” he contented.

Commenting on the K-4 project, Murad Shah said the matter to provide 260 MGD water for the project will also be raised with the federal government.

Nai Gaj dam

Nai Gaj Dam is an embankment dam currently under construction on the Gaj River in the gorge area at the edge of Kirthar Mountains range at about 65 km (40 miles) north-west of the Dadu district, Sindh.

The construction of the dam began in May 2012 and is scheduled to be completed in June 2019.

Its power station will have a 4.2 MW installed capacity. Moreover, the dam will supply 50 cusecs of water to the Lake Manchar for decreasing its pollution.

