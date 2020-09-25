Sindh needs its gas, not costly LNG, minister tells centre

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday blamed the federal government for gas shortage in the province that, he said, makes up for 68 per cents of the country’s total gas production.

He said Sindh contributes 2,200 mmcfd gas but gets 9,00 to 1,000 mmcfd as against its demand of 1,700 mmcfd, causing a huge shortfall. There is a gas crisis in the province due to the federal government’s failure to meet its demand, he added.

Shah accused the Centre of deliberately denying the province its due share in the gas distribution.

“Sindh does not need costly LNG but natural gas that it produces,” the information minister said, maintaining that the federal government parks the buck for its failures at the Sindh government’s door. “Energy Minister Omar Ayub is responsible for the gas crisis,” he added.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Division Nadeem Babar had said that Sindh may face a gas shortfall of over 400mmcfd during the upcoming winter season.

He said that consumers are likely to face an acute shortage of gas during the winter as the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) did not have enough gas reserves to meet the consumers’ demand.

Nadeem Babar maintained that the gas crisis will further worsen in December and January in the province. The advisor said they could overcome the gas crisis if the Sindh government gives permission to lay a new pipeline in the province.

