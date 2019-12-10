Sindh govt focused on generating renewable energy: CM Murad  

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that the Sindh government was working hard to generate clean energy by installing wind and solar power projects.

Talking to the United States Consul General Robert Silberstein, who called on him in Karachi, Murad Ali Shah said that the breakthrough the Sindh government has made in coal-fire power generation in Thar is a milestone in the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

These projects have not only created employment opportunities for the locals but have changed the dynamics of Karachi, he added.

Earlier on July 11, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar had said the government aimed to enhance the country’s renewable electricity production by up to 20 per cent by 2025.

Read More: Govt aims to enhance renewable energy production by 20pc, WEF told

He was speaking to World Economic Forum (WEF) President Broge Brende who had called on him in federal capital.

The special assistant had apprised the top WEF official of the government’s new policy on renewable energy and details of the overall energy consumption in the country.

He had said: “We have set our target to achieve a gradual increase in renewable energy production, which will be increased by up to 20 per cent by 2025 and 30 per cent by 2030.”

