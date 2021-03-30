Sindh govt writes to authorities about framework aginst ‘rampant’ drug use

KARACHI: The advisor to Sindh chief minister on law Barrister Murtaza Wahab wrote various provincial authorities and law enforcement agencies on the crackdown being led against the rampant use of drugs in the society, ARY News reported.

In a letter signed by Wahab which says an up-gradation of the current legal system is needed “for controlling the surge of this menace”, the addressees were the additional chief secretary, DG Rangers Sindh, the regional director of Anti Narcotics Force, the prosecutor general of the province, and Sindh IG.

He said the Sindh government has gotten the new bill, titled ‘The Control Of Narcotics Substance (Sindh Amendment) Act, 2021’, passed from the assembly and gazetted through a notification earlier last month.

The new amendment in the bill broadens the context of drugs for which new punishments and stringent measures have been taken to control drug use, the letter read.

