Sindh govt allows restaurants take-away, delivery services till 1 am

KARACHI: The home department of Sindh government has rolled out on Friday new Covid-related instructions wherein allowing restaurants an extension to conduct take-away operations till 1 AM from previously 10 pm, ARY News reported.

The notification below released by Home Department of Sindh reads that the restaurants can provide dine out service until 10 pm while they can facilitate customers for take-away services for up to an hour into the midnight.

Notiffication by Sindh government allowing restauratnts to conduct take away services till 1 am
Earlier than this notification, the restaurants were only allowed, officially, to carry out take away operations until 10 pm.

The notification, effective immediately, is valid until January 31, it read.

