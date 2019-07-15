Sindh government announces crackdown against Qingqi rickshaws

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday announced to launch a crackdown against unregistered Qingqi rickshaws across the province, ARY News reported.

The secretary transport has directed officials to seize Qingqi rickshaws which were failed to obtain road permit and registering their rickshaws.

The Sindh government had set July 15 deadline for road permit and registration of Qingqi rickshaws which has been ended today.

The action will be taken against unregistered rickshaws in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Larkana, said secretary transport.

Earlier on Saturday, 10 persons were killed while 24 others received injuries as a passenger bus and a Qingqi rickshaw collided head-on near Shahpur Chakar city of district Sanghar.

According to Deputy Commissioner Nisar Ahmed Memon, seven women and three men were among those who lost their lives while 24 people received injuries.

